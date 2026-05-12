US military aircraft entered Austrian airspace twice without prior notification, prompting Austria to scramble jets

Austria scrambles Eurofighters jets after unauthorized US military overflights US military aircraft entered Austrian airspace twice without prior notification, prompting Austria to scramble jets

Austria scrambled Eurofighter jets twice in two days after US military aircraft entered Austrian airspace without authorization, media reports said Tuesday.

The incidents involved two US Air Force PC-12 aircraft, a turboprop model often used for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The Kurier newspaper said the aircraft triggered air-policing alerts Sunday and again Monday after entering national airspace without permits required for military transit.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Michael Bauer said two Austrian Eurofighters were launched Monday at 12.31 pm local time (1031GMT) to identify the aircraft after the unauthorized overflight. After the Austrian jets intercepted, the US military planes reportedly turned back and returned to Munich.

Bauer confirmed that the same aircraft were spotted Sunday above Upper Austria, prompting the initial scramble. He said the incidents would be handled through diplomatic channels.

Austria has increased oversight of its airspace in recent months. Last month, it barred US military aircraft involved in the war against Iran from using Austrian airspace, citing the country’s neutrality law.

Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler wrote on social media that Austrians wanted “nothing to do with (US President Donald) Trump’s politics of chaos and his war,” adding, “Neutrality is a precious asset in our country. No to war.”