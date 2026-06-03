Asaib Ahl al-Haq’s decision would contribute to reinforcing security and stability, says Prime Minister Zaidi

Iraqi prime minister welcomes Shia group’s move to place arms under state control Asaib Ahl al-Haq’s decision would contribute to reinforcing security and stability, says Prime Minister Zaidi

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi welcomed a decision by the Shia movement Asaib Ahl al-Haq to align with state institutions.

In a statement, Zaidi praised what he called a "national position" aimed at strengthening state institutions and reinforcing the principle that weapons should remain exclusively under state authority.

He said the decision would contribute to “reinforcing security and stability,” supporting the rule of law, and advancing efforts to build strong state institutions capable of meeting citizens' needs.

Zaidi also praised the role of Iraq's political and religious leadership in supporting national unity and preserving the country's stability.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq, one of Iraq’s most prominent and powerful Shia political and military forces, said Tuesday it will form a committee to begin disengaging from the Popular Mobilization Forces and place its weapons under state control.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq was founded in 2006 as an armed faction that split from the Mahdi Army of the Sadrist movement led by Qais al-Khazali.

It is the second group in Iraq to announce integration into state institutions, following a similar move by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who dissolved his “Peace Brigades” and aligned them with the state.