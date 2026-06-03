Ukraine strikes St. Petersburg Oil Terminal ahead of key economic forum

[1/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[2/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[3/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[4/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[5/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[6/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[7/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[8/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[9/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[10/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[11/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.

[12/12] ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 03: Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, one of Russia's most prominent organizations, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 03, 2026.