Ukraine strikes St. Petersburg Oil Terminal ahead of key economic forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that Kyiv struck key Russian facilities in overnight attacks, including the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal.
The facility is located about 1,100 kilometers (684 miles) from Ukraine’s border, Zelenskyy wrote on US social media platform X, highlighting Kyiv’s long-range strike capabilities.
He said Ukrainian forces also hit military targets at Russia's Kronstadt base.
Another target was a weapons-production enterprise in Russia's Tambov region, nearly 600 kilometers (373 miles) from the front line, he added.
Meanwhile, Russia’s St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said on Telegram that infrastructure facilities in the Kronstadt, Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts were targeted by Ukrainian drones early morning.
He said several facilities were damaged, but did not specify which ones.
"Cleanup efforts are currently underway. Several people were injured. There were no fatalities," he said.
The incident came ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, set to run on June 3-6 and expected to attract 20,000 participants from 100 countries.
On Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces struck 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May and claimed that nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May.
Commenting on Ukraine's strike, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow that Russia will continue to carry out its "special military operation" to ensure that attacks like the one on St. Petersburg do not happen.
"As for a specific response regarding the strikes, information on this is entirely the prerogative of the regional authorities and our Ministry of Defense. But in general, I can say that it is precisely to prevent such strikes that the special military operation continues," Peskov said.
He noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that responses to such strikes "will be systemic in nature."
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