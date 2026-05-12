New cabinet includes former executives from Shell, Vodafone and Erste banking group

Members of Hungary’s new Tisza government receive credentials at presidential palace New cabinet includes former executives from Shell, Vodafone and Erste banking group

Members of Hungary’s new Tisza government received their credentials Tuesday during a ceremony at the Sandor Palace in Budapest.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar and President Tamas Sulyok attended the ceremony, which began with the national anthem and included the signing and handover of ministerial appointment documents.

Several members of the new cabinet come from business and corporate backgrounds, reflecting Magyar’s pledge to bring outside expertise into government.

Among those appointed were former Decathlon director Gabor Posfai as interior minister, former Shell executive Istvan Kapitany as economy and energy minister and former Vodafone public affairs director Anita Orban as foreign minister.

The cabinet also includes Andras Miklos Karman, a senior executive at banking group Erste, as finance minister and former Commander of the Hungarian Defense Forces Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi as defense minister.

Hungary’s National Assembly is expected to convene later Tuesday, when Magyar would formally introduce the ministers before they take the oath of office.

Magyar’s Tisza party defeated Viktor Orban in the April 12 parliamentary elections, ending Orban’s 16-year rule.

