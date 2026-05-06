Algerian, Turkish leaders expected to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and sign new cooperation agreements during visit through Friday

Algerian President Tebboune due in Türkiye for 3-day official visit Algerian, Turkish leaders expected to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and sign new cooperation agreements during visit through Friday

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will begin an official three-day visit to Türkiye on Wednesday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

The first meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in the capital Ankara on Thursday as part of Tebboune’s visit, which lasts through Friday, said Duran on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Duran said the council meeting, which will be attended by relevant government ministers from both countries, will comprehensively review relations with “friendly and brotherly” Algeria and discuss steps to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

He added that the talks will also include an exchange of views on current regional and international developments.

Duran also said that during the visit, several agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations are expected to be signed.

