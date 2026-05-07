34 also injured including 23 police officers with minor injuries

127 arrested during PSG celebrations after Champions League final qualification 34 also injured including 23 police officers with minor injuries

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced Thursday that 127 people were arrested during celebrations after Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the Champions League final by beating Bayern Munich.

Nunez told broadcaster CNews that 127 people had been arrested, including 107 in Paris.

He noted that a total of 34 people were injured, including 23 police officers who sustained minor injuries.



One person also remains in serious condition following a fireworks accident, the French minister added.

Celebrations took place across several Paris districts while some disturbances were reported including fireworks and flares with no major incidents.