Türkiye’s International Shakespeare Festival receives landmark US award Festival held in southwestern Türkiye recognized for promoting international cultural dialogue through arts

The International Shakespeare Festival, organized since 2018 by Türkiye’s Suleyman Demirel University in partnership with Isparta Municipality, received a landmark award from the Shakespeare Association of America.

The award to the project, marking the first time in the association’s 54-year history that the honor has been given to a project outside the US, was given in the Public Contribution category.

The festival, held with the support of Isparta’s provincial culture and tourism directorate, was recognized for its cultural and social impact as well as its international reach.

The event, which is hosting its sixth edition this year from May 4-18 in Türkiye’s southwestern cities of Isparta and Antalya, brings together plays, academic conferences, radio broadcasts and interdisciplinary activities.

Despite being one of the world’s newest Shakespeare festivals, it became a member of the Poland-based European Shakespeare Festivals Network (ESFN) and was accredited by the European Shakespeare Festivals Association in 2022.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Denver, festival organizing committee member Ilker Ozcelik said the award reflected the unifying and healing power of art and literature.

Shakespeare Association of America President Ruben Espinosa described the festival as “a model worthy of global recognition,” praising its international format and broad social impact.



