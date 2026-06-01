Cargo vessel hit by 'unidentified' projectile off Iraq, causing ‘large explosion’: UK maritime agency - UKMTO received report involving cargo ship transiting Gulf about 40NM southeast of Umm Qasr, Iraq

A cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Gulf southeast of Iraq, causing a “large explosion,” according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Monday.

In an advisory, the UKMTO said it received a report of an incident involving a cargo ship transiting the Gulf about 40 nautical miles southeast of Umm Qasr, Iraq.

The agency said the vessel was hit on its starboard side by an “unknown projectile,” triggering a “large explosion.”

The UKMTO said it was not aware of any environmental impact resulting from the incident at the time of reporting.

No information was immediately available regarding casualties, damage to the vessel, or the identity of the projectile.

The agency said relevant authorities were investigating the incident.