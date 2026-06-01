New revelations show Mandelson said government would ‘never regret’ naming him US ambassador British prime minister’s office says release will provide ‘unprecedented’ transparency

More than 1,000 pages of documents related to Peter Mandelson's appointment as the UK ambassador to the US were published Monday, including newly disclosed comments in which he said the government would “never regret” selecting him for the role.

“I would make sure you never regret it,” Mandelson wrote in a letter to then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy before his appointment, the BBC reported, citing the newly released documents.

Another disclosure showed that Mandelson “declined to comply” with a Cabinet Office request to hand over “any information held on his personal phone.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said the publication of the documents would provide “unprecedented” transparency.

Starmer appointed Mandelson in December 2024 but dismissed him nine months later following new revelations about his relationship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an investigation published in April, British daily The Guardian reported that Mandelson failed security vetting clearance, but that the decision was later overruled by the Foreign Office to allow him to take up the ambassadorial post.

Starmer has since faced calls to resign over allegations that he misled parliament when he said “full due process” had been followed in Mandelson’s appointment.​​​​​​​