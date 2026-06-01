Burak Bir
01 June 2026•Update: 01 June 2026
A British army service member died in a training accident in northern Iraq on May 31, the UK Defense Ministry confirmed Monday.
"It is with deep regret that we can confirm that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq" on May 31, in which a service person from the British Army died, the ministry said in a statement.
It said that the soldier's family has been informed.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends at this sad time," added the statement.