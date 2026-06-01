'It is with deep regret that we can confirm that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq' on May 31, says Defense Ministry

UK soldier dies in 'training accident' in northern Iraq 'It is with deep regret that we can confirm that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq' on May 31, says Defense Ministry

A British army service member died in a training accident in northern Iraq on May 31, the UK Defense Ministry confirmed Monday.

"It is with deep regret that we can confirm that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq" on May 31, in which a service person from the British Army died, the ministry said in a statement.

It said that the soldier's family has been informed.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends at this sad time," added the statement.