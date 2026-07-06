Zelenskyy says Ukraine expects NATO Ankara summit will not become ‘hollow exercise’ Ukrainian president urges stronger air defense support after deadly Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that his country expects NATO’s upcoming summit in Türkiye’s capital Ankara will not be a “hollow exercise.”

In an evening video address, Zelenskyy spoke about Russian attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region the previous night. He said Ukraine’s interception rates for drones and cruise missiles have been high, but production of anti-ballistic capabilities has “still not been scaled up to the level” needed.

“We have long made the case that we are capable of producing such defensive weapons ourselves. If Ukraine were granted US licenses to produce Patriots, our own production would be sufficient both to protect Ukraine and to help partners in need,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said Russia’s latest overnight attack killed 22 people and injured nearly 90, adding that he had been receiving updates from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on rescue efforts “every half hour” since the night.

“We very much expect that the summit now in Ankara — the summit of the strongest Euro-Atlantic states — will not become a hollow exercise. And that our protection of life, our security cooperation, and defense capabilities here in Europe and with America will become stronger through joint work and joint decisions,” Zelenskyy further said.

“Decisions are needed,” Zelenskyy added, thanking leaders who criticized the overnight attack.

Earlier Monday, he urged the US and European countries to emerge from the 2026 NATO summit with “strong decisions” in support of Ukraine’s air defenses and the protection of civilians.

NATO heads of state and government are meeting in Ankara on July 7-8 for the alliance’s 2026 summit, hosted by Türkiye. Zelenskyy is expected to take part in summit events, including a joint appearance with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.