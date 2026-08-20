German diesel prices surge as oil, supply and transport costs climb Higher oil prices, tax changes and transport disruptions push German diesel prices to three-month high

Diesel prices in Germany have risen more than 30% in two months, reaching a three-month high as higher oil prices, supply disruptions and rising logistics costs push up fuel costs.

Fuel prices across Europe have increased amid geopolitical conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which have affected energy supplies and transport routes.

According to data compiled by Anadolu, Finland had Europe's highest diesel price at €2.334 per liter, followed by the Netherlands at €2.323, France at €2.169, Belgium at €2.157 and Germany at €2.149.

The average diesel price in Türkiye was around 80 Turkish lira (€1.44) per liter, among the lowest levels in the region.

Data from Germany's automobile club ADAC showed that diesel prices reached €2.253 per liter on Aug. 18, their highest level in three months. Prices increased by 5.3 euro cents per liter from the previous week.

Diesel prices have risen more than 30% from €1.721 per liter on June 23, their lowest level in the past three months.

Supply and logistics costs push up prices

Germany's high diesel prices cannot be explained solely by international crude oil prices. After cutting off supplies of Russian oil products following the Russia-Ukraine war, Germany has increasingly turned to alternative sources to meet its diesel demand.

According to Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), Norway is the country's largest supplier of crude oil.

Norway accounted for 16.6% of Germany's total crude oil imports last year, or 12.5 million tons.

The US ranked second with a 16.4% share, or 12.4 million tons, followed by Libya with 13.8%, or 10.4 million tons.

Changing supply routes have also increased logistics costs, putting additional pressure on diesel prices in Germany.

Low water levels on the Rhine River in western Germany, in particular, have prevented vessels carrying oil products from operating at full capacity.

According to ADAC data, low water levels on the Rhine have pushed fuel prices higher, particularly in western Germany.

Diesel prices in North Rhine-Westphalia, a state in western Germany along the Rhine River, rose to as much as €2.254 per liter.

Taxes weigh on diesel prices

Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy says fuel prices in the country are determined primarily by supply and demand conditions.

The final retail price of diesel includes the energy tax, 19% value-added tax, carbon costs as well as transportation, storage and distribution expenses.

To alleviate the burden of rising fuel costs, the German government temporarily reduced the energy tax on gasoline and diesel by 14.04 euro cents per liter, or about 17 cents with VAT, from May 1 to June 30.

The measure expired on July 1, removing the temporary tax relief and putting renewed upward pressure on pump prices.

High price restrict drivers' mobility

Roswitha Henkel, a German citizen, told Anadolu that some people could no longer afford the high fuel prices.

"I find this development very frightening because it restricts our freedom. We are no longer as comfortable as we were in the 1960s and 1970s. We can no longer move around as we used to. It creates a lot of tension and has become unbearable for many people," Henkel said.

She added that despite the high fuel prices, she still see a lot of drivers on the roads. "That surprises me quite a lot. The highest price I have seen recently was €2.70.

Henkel called for fuel prices to stabilize and for the government to reinstate the subsidy that has expired.

"But not much is being done about it. The government or politicians can afford to do something. We, the citizens, are the ones who have to suffer. We don't know what to do," she said.

Some German drivers cross into Poland for cheaper fuel

Another German citizen, Dieter Krüger, said rising prices are no longer sustainable for the general public.

"I don't understand why fuel prices are so high. In my opinion, the consumer is always the one who suffers the most. Generally speaking, some people will make money from this situation, but it is difficult to prove," he said.

Lower fuel prices in neighboring Poland have encouraged some German drivers to cross the border to refuel, Krüger said.

"Everyone goes to Poland and fills up their tank there. I can understand all of that. Not everyone has that much money," he said.

Krüger also called on the German government to act. "I would like our government to be a sensible government that listens to the people and pays attention to what matters to them. That might be a very smart thing to do. Something has to change in general. It cannot continue like this. Absolutely not," he said.

Teacher Nadia Bening said prices were high even though she used her car infrequently. Electricity and heating are basic necessities, she said.

"Why do we have to pay so much for basic necessities? Things like water, electricity and heating are part of basic life. When they become this expensive, it wears people down," Bening said.