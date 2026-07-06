Peru´s Sanchez concedes defeat to Fujimori, pledges vigor Congress opposition

Roberto Sanchez has formally acknowledged his narrow defeat to conservative Keiko Fujimori in Peru's presidential runoff, following her official proclamation as president-elect by the National Elections Jury (JNE).

In a joint statement published on US social media platform X, the Juntos por el Peru (Together for Peru) candidate, joined by opposition leaders from the Ahora Nacion (Now Nation) and Obra Civica (Civic Party) parties, accepted the official outcome of the 2026 General Elections while maintaining reservations regarding the integrity of the voting process.

Despite conceding, Sanchez emphasized that accepting the institutional verdict does not mean dismissing alleged electoral anomalies.

"Democracy demands respect for institutions, but it also demands defending the truth," the joint statement read. "We acknowledge that the National Elections Jury has officially proclaimed the election results; however, this does not imply renouncing the right to point out and denounce the irregularities that occurred during the electoral process, which have been public knowledge and which, in our opinion, affected the electoral process."

The concession marks a shift in tone for Sanchez, who had previously vowed not to recognize a Fujimori administration, alleging systemic fraud without providing definitive evidence. He had previously spearheaded street demonstrations against the electoral process and filed a formal complaint last week with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

Looking forward, Sanchez announced plans to consolidate a parliamentary coalition alongside his political allies. The bloc aims to exercise "firm, vigilant, and responsible political control" from Congress to protect fundamental rights, restore the balance of powers, and safeguard democratic governance.

A core legislative priority for the new coalition will be an initiative to secure the release of former President Pedro Castillo. Castillo has been imprisoned since late 2022 following a failed attempt to dissolve Congress, an event that triggered waves of deadly social unrest across the Andean nation. Sanchez framed the push for Castillo's release as a necessary step toward national reconciliation.

The JNE's official tally confirmed that Fujimori, leader of Fuerza Popular, secured the presidency in the June 7 runoff with 50.135% of the valid votes. She defeated Sanchez by a razor-thin margin of just 49,641 votes.

The victory marks a historic milestone for the daughter of the late former President Alberto Fujimori, clinching the presidency on her fourth consecutive attempt. She is scheduled to be inaugurated on July 28 for a five-year term spanning 2026 to 2031.