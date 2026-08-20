Targets included Aramco facility and 'sensitive' site in kingdom's southwest, spokesman says

Yemen's Houthis say they 'successfully' struck two Saudi targets with drones Targets included Aramco facility and 'sensitive' site in kingdom's southwest, spokesman says

Yemen’s Houthis said Thursday that it had carried out two separate drone attacks targeting an Aramco facility and a “sensitive” target at the Najran airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

In a social-media post, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had conducted two “military operations” with a pair of drones, adding that both operations had “successfully achieved their objectives.”

“The first targeted a sensitive Saudi enemy target at Najran airport, while the second targeted Aramco Najran,” Saree claimed.

The attacks, he added, came in response to an airspace violation by Saudi Arabia -- allegedly involving the use of two drones -- in Yemen’s northwestern Saada province.

Riyadh has yet to respond to the spokesman’s claims.