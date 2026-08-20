Yemen's Houthis say they 'successfully' struck two Saudi targets with drones

Rania R.a. Abushamala
20 August 2026•Update: 20 August 2026
Yemen’s Houthis said Thursday that it had carried out two separate drone attacks targeting an Aramco facility and a “sensitive” target at the Najran airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
In a social-media post, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had conducted two “military operations” with a pair of drones, adding that both operations had “successfully achieved their objectives.”
“The first targeted a sensitive Saudi enemy target at Najran airport, while the second targeted Aramco Najran,” Saree claimed.
The attacks, he added, came in response to an airspace violation by Saudi Arabia -- allegedly involving the use of two drones -- in Yemen’s northwestern Saada province.
Riyadh has yet to respond to the spokesman’s claims.