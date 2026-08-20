Final to be played in Istanbul

Women’s European volleyball champions to be crowned in Türkiye Final to be played in Istanbul

The Trendyol 2026 European Women’s Volleyball Championship begins Friday, with the champions to be crowned Sept. 6 in Istanbul.

The 34th edition of the tournament, featuring Europe’s leading national volleyball teams, will be hosted by Türkiye, Czechia, Azerbaijan, and Sweden.

Group A, which includes the Turkish national team, will be played at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul. Group B matches will take place in Czechia, Group C in Azerbaijan and Group D in Sweden.

Schedule

The tournament, which will be held in the four countries, will feature six teams in each group.

Group matches will take place Aug. 21 - 28. The round of 16, featuring the top four teams from each group, will be played Aug. 30 - Sept. 1, while the quarterfinals will take place Sept. 2 - 3 in Istanbul and Brno, Czechia.

The semifinals will be held Sept. 5, while the third-place match and final will take place Sept. 6 in Istanbul.

Groups

The 24 teams in the Trendyol 2026 European Women’s Volleyball Championship and their groups are:

Group A (Istanbul, Türkiye): Türkiye, Latvia, Poland, Germany, Slovenia, Hungary

Group B (Brno, Czechia): Czechia, Austria, Serbia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Greece

Group C (Baku, Azerbaijan): Azerbaijan, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Romania, Spain

Group D (Gothenburg, Sweden): Sweden, Montenegro, Italy, France, Slovakia, Croatia

