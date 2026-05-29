Zelenskyy says intelligence shows Russia preparing new large-scale strike on Ukraine Ukrainian president calls for more sanctions, faster air defense deliveries amid alleged upcoming Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Kyiv had received intelligence indicating that Russia is preparing a new large-scale strike.

In a statement on Telegram, he urged partners to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow and accelerate the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine.

“We have information from intelligence services about Russia’s preparations for another massive attack,” Zelenskyy said following a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Zelenskyy said he and Sybiha discussed priorities for the coming weeks, including measures by international partners that could most effectively support Ukraine’s defense.

“Anti-ballistic defense is a key task,” he said.

Kyiv is also preparing detailed proposals for a new European sanctions package and additional measures aimed at preventing the circumvention of existing restrictions, Zelenskyy added.