Russian official warns EU citizens 'will not be able to sleep peacefully' while support for Ukraine continues

Russia's Medvedev says European countries 'need to shut up' over drone crash in Romania Russian official warns EU citizens 'will not be able to sleep peacefully' while support for Ukraine continues

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Friday dismissed criticism from European countries over reports that a suspected Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Romania, warning that similar incidents could continue as long as European states support Ukraine.

"Of course, it is necessary to determine whose drone it was," Medvedev said on Russia's social media platform Max.

"But in any case, all EU countries need to shut up on this matter. European states are direct participants in the war against Russia, and no one is arguing about that anymore,” he added.

He accused European countries of supplying weapons, components and intelligence used in attacks on Russian territory and said European leaders bore responsibility for the consequences of the conflict.

"European drones, spare parts for them, other weapons, not to mention intelligence data, take part in attacks on our country every day. As a result of their actions, residential buildings are damaged and our peaceful citizens are killed," he said.

Medvedev also warned that citizens of EU countries "will not be able to sleep peacefully" while the war continues.

"They had better be prepared – this will continue to happen. There is a war going on!" he said.

He also warned that locations linked to the production of drones for Ukraine were particularly dangerous places to be.

Western countries quickly condemned the attack, with NATO chief Mark Rutte affirming the alliance’s readiness to defend “every inch of allied territory.”

“Russia’s reckless behaviour is a danger to us all,” he posted on US social media platform X.

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that “Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line,” adding that the bloc will “keep increasing pressure on Russia.”

In a separate statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitrry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of the incident.