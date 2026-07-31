Kyiv will ‘definitely respond’ to attempted attack against Ukrainian commander, president says

Zelenskyy says assassination attempt against Khartiia Brigade commander foiled, suspects detained Kyiv will ‘definitely respond’ to attempted attack against Ukrainian commander, president says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that authorities had foiled an assassination attempt against the commander of the Khartiia Brigade and detained two suspects.

In a post on US social media platform X, he vowed that Ukraine “will definitely respond to this attempted strike against Ukraine and the Ukrainian commander.”

Zelenskyy said he had spoken with brigade commander Ihor Obolenskyi following the assassination attempt.

“There was an assassination attempt against Ihor today — the attacker and his accomplice have been detained,” he said, adding that the necessary investigative procedures were underway.