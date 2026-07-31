Kyrgyz, Azerbaijani presidents hold meeting in Cholpon-Ata to deepen bilateral ties Sadyr Zhaparov hails signing of treaty on allied relations with Azerbaijan a "historic" step

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Friday in the resort city of Cholpon-Ata in northeastern Kyrgyzstan to deepen bilateral relations.

According to the Kyrgyz presidency, Zhaparov hailed the signing of a treaty on allied relations with Azerbaijan as a "historic" step that opens a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Speaking after talks with Aliyev, Zhaparov said the countries signed a broad package of agreements covering energy, transport, cybersecurity, education, financial market regulation and precious metals.

He said the leaders reviewed progress on joint initiatives, including projects under the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, and agreed to deepen trade and investment ties, develop transport corridors and make better use of their transit potential.

He described Azerbaijan as a key link in the Middle Corridor connecting Central Asia with European markets.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Aliyev said Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have also agreed to double the capital of their joint investment fund to $200 million.

He said the two countries had elevated bilateral relations to the highest level, once again demonstrating their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation.

"Allied relations are a great responsibility, and we are ready to shoulder this responsibility. We will continue to support each other in all endeavors: on international platforms, in trade and the economy, and in strengthening security," Aliyev said.