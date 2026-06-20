Volodymyr Zelenskyy also accuses Russia of bringing Belarus into conflict, warns of 'extremely dangerous' consequences

Ukrainian president asks people to be alert, claiming massive Russian attacks in coming days Volodymyr Zelenskyy also accuses Russia of bringing Belarus into conflict, warns of 'extremely dangerous' consequences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Saturday that Russia is preparing a major strike in the coming days and urged civilians to remain alert during air raid warnings.

“Tonight and in the near future, we must be especially attentive to air alerts: the Russians have prepared a new massive strike,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

He said Russian forces continued attacks across Ukraine, killing civilians, while also confirming what he described as an “effective” Ukrainian strike on an oil refinery in Russia’s Tyumen region.

Zelenskyy also accused Russia of bringing Belarus into the conflict, warning of "extremely dangerous" consequences. He claimed Belarus has repeaters near the border that help correct Russian drone strikes in Ukraine.

“Belarus has time to dismantle this equipment,” he said.

Zelenskyy added that Belarusian gasoline shipments to Russia increased thirteenfold between January and May compared to the same period last year, while diesel exports tripled. He emphasized that these supplies and Belarusian industrial support strengthen Minsk's position in the conflict.

On Friday, Zelenskyy warned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that if alleged Russian drone-support equipment is not removed from Belarusian territory, Ukraine will take action to dismantle it.

“On his territory, along the two regions bordering Ukraine, there is equipment that adjusts (weapons) fire on our people. He should remove that equipment. I think a week is enough for him to do that,” Zelenskyy wrote on the US social media platform X.