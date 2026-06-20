‘A barrage of rockets and an explosive drone struck a military position in the Nabatieh-area village of Kfar Tebnit,’ Israeli army says

Israeli soldier killed, 13 wounded in overnight attack in southern Lebanon ‘A barrage of rockets and an explosive drone struck a military position in the Nabatieh-area village of Kfar Tebnit,’ Israeli army says

An Israeli soldier was killed and 13 others were wounded in an overnight attack targeting troops in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army said Saturday, according to The Times of Israel.

The army identified the slain soldier as Nir Ben Ari, 21, a sergeant first class in the Maglan unit of the Commando Brigade.

According to an initial military investigation, "at around 1:30 a.m., a barrage of rockets and an explosive drone struck a military position in the Nabatieh-area village of Kfar Tebnit."

The Israeli army said the attack killed one soldier and wounded 13 others.

It added that two of the wounded were in "serious condition," one was "moderately injured," and 10 others sustained light injuries.