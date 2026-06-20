Al Jazeera cameraman among 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza despite ceasefire Cameraman Ahmed Washah killed in Israeli airstrike targeting Al-Bureij refugee camp, says Qatar-based news channel

Ten Palestinians, including Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmad Washah and four members of a family, were killed and scores of others were injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since early Saturday in the latest violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 2025, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Two Palestinians were killed, including Al Jazeera Mubasher (Live) cameraman Ahmad Washah, and a third was injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a house in Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera's Mubasher section confirmed that its cameraman Washah was killed in the Israeli strike that targeted the house.

With Washah’s death, the number of Al Jazeera staffers and journalists killed in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 2023 has risen to 12.

Ahmad was the brother of Mohammed Washah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his car on Al-Rashid coastal road, southwest of Gaza City, in April.

Meanwhile, in Gaza City, four Palestinians of a family, including a man, his wife, and their two daughters, were killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting their home near Al-Tayaran Junction in central Gaza City.

An elderly Palestinian was also killed by Israeli naval fire that targeted tents sheltering displaced people on Al-Bahr Street in the Al-Amadi area west of the city.

Another Palestinian was killed, and a woman was slightly injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting pedestrians near Al-Saftawi roundabout in the northern part of the city.

Five Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

In Beit Lahia, a woman was killed by Israeli gunfire.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed, and seven others were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering west of the city.

Two Palestinian boys were also moderately injured by Israeli army gunfire near the Abu Hamid roundabout east of Khan Younis.

According to the Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have resulted in the killing of 1,007 Palestinians and the injury of 3,165 others.

The ceasefire agreement followed Israel’s two years of genocidal war on Gaza, which killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, injured over 173,000 others, and caused widespread destruction to around 90% of civilian infrastructure.