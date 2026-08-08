Falling debris damages civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, while fire breaks out at 2 Russian oil refineries

Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strikes, killing 4, injuring 11 Falling debris damages civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, while fire breaks out at 2 Russian oil refineries

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of overnight strikes Saturday that killed four people and injured 11 others on both sides, authorities said.

In Ukraine, four people were killed, and four others injured during a Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said on Telegram that falling debris damaged a private residential building, outbuildings and cars, while a fire broke out at a nonresidential building in the capital.

“Rescuers and all necessary services are working on the ground. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing,” Tkachenko said.

Zelenskyy added that other Ukrainian regions, including Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Poltava, also came under attack.

“Europe, America, and Ukraine have long wanted to stop this Russian war,” he wrote on US social media platform X. “Only Putin doesn’t want to, and he’s desperately clinging to his ballistic missiles and drones to keep the war going.”

Separately, Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram accused Russia of launching 6 ballistic missiles and 151 drones, with 135 drones intercepted in the north, south and east of the country.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Telegram confirmed the attack on Kyiv, saying its forces targeted a military-industrial facility and a fuel and lubricants depot in the capital.

The ministry also said two dry cargo ships allegedly carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports were hit by attack drones while transiting waters south and east of Odesa.

Attack on two Russian oil refineries

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Telegram its forces launched strikes against two Russian oil refineries as part of efforts to reduce its military-economic potential.

It said the attack on the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar region and the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region sparked fires at the facilities.

Krasnodar Operational Headquarters confirmed the attack on the Ilsky Oil Refinery, saying five people were injured during strikes.

“They are receiving all necessary medical care. Emergency and special services are working at the scene,” local authorities said.

In the Samara region, one of the industrial enterprises came under a Ukrainian drone attack, Gov. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Russian social media platform Max, stressing “the aftermath is currently being addressed.”

Two people were injured in a drone crash in Russia’s city of Zadonsk, Lipetsk Gov. Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.

“Four private homes, a car, and a power line were damaged,” he said. “Power workers are already undertaking restoration work.”

Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed its forces shot down and destroyed 397 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, annexed Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

The independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.