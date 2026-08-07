Zelenskyy arrives in Serbia on first visit to Balkan nation Ukrainian president meets Serbian counterpart, says talks to discuss expanding economic ties, relations with EU, security issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Serbia on Friday, marking his first visit to the Balkan nation since taking office.

Zelenskyy confirmed his arrival in a statement on the US social media company X, saying he has "important" talks scheduled for Friday and Saturday with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Duro Macut.

“We will discuss expanding economic ties between our countries, relations with the European Union, other areas that can benefit our nations, and security issues,” Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine is “always ready to work constructively, for mutual benefit, and on the basis of mutual respect.”

Zelenskyy later declared commencing bilateral talks in Serbia in an evening statement, accompanied with a photo of him alongside Vucic.

The visit, Zelenskyy’s first to the Balkan nation since assuming office in 2019, was first announced by Vucic's office on Thursday.

The same day, the Serbian president told journalists that the meeting would touch on their countries' paths to EU accession, as well as economic and energy cooperation, according to Serbian broadcaster RTS.

Last month, Vucic traveled to Kyiv for the 5th Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, but did not sign a post-summit declaration that condemned Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

Serbia has been an official candidate for EU membership since 2012 and formally opened accession negotiations in 2014.

While progress has been made on several chapters, talks have slowed in recent years due to concerns over Belgrade’s alignment with EU foreign policy, particularly regarding sanctions on Russia, with which Serbia maintains close relations.