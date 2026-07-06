Russia to fine websites using Apple, Google IDs for login

Mucahithan Avcioglu
06 July 2026•Update: 06 July 2026
Russia this week began imposing administrative fines on operators of websites and applications that allow users to log in through foreign authorization services, including Apple ID and Google ID.
The measure follows a law signed by President Vladimir Putin on June 26 amending Russia's Code of Administrative Offenses to introduce penalties for violating rules governing user identification and authorization on online platforms.
Under the new regulation, users in Russia must be authorized through approved domestic systems, including a Russian mobile phone number, the Gosuslugi public services portal, the Unified Biometric System or other Russian-owned information systems.
Russian lawmakers have stressed that the measure targets operators of websites, applications and online platforms, not ordinary internet users.
Some services operating in Russia have already notified users that sign-in through Apple ID and Google ID will no longer be available.
Russia has tightened regulation of its digital sector in recent years, seeking to expand the use of domestic technology infrastructure and ensure user data is stored within the country.