Command says 2 other vessels disabled while enforcing US blockade against Iran

CENTCOM says US forces redirected 17 commercial vessels, boarded 2 Command says 2 other vessels disabled while enforcing US blockade against Iran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that its forces had redirected 17 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two while enforcing a US maritime blockade against Iran.

In a post on US social media company X, CENTCOM said the actions were carried out to ensure compliance during operations in the Arabian Sea.

CENTCOM also shared a photo showing a US sailor standing watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) as it patrolled the Arabian Sea in support of the blockade.

The command did not identify the vessels involved or provide further details on the enforcement actions.