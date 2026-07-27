‘Biden gave a lot to Ukraine, and so we’re building that up,’ says US president

Trump says US has ‘a lot of ammunition,’ blames Biden for giving ‘a lot’ to Ukraine ‘Biden gave a lot to Ukraine, and so we’re building that up,’ says US president

US President Donald Trump on Monday rejected reports that the US military is facing shortages of missile interceptors and other munitions, but blamed the previous Biden administration for sending large amounts of weapons to Ukraine.

Asked about reports that US stocks of certain munitions had declined, Trump said the country has “a lot of ammunition, different types.”

“Biden gave a lot to Ukraine, and so we’re building that up. But we have a lot. We have a lot of the mid-level stuff too. I mean, more than we could ever use,” Trump told reporters.

“I'd like to have more, to be honest. But so much was given to Ukraine by Biden,” he added.

He added that the US is building its supplies “very rapidly.”

His remarks came after reports that the administration had delayed a potential major military campaign against Iran amid concerns over diplomatic efforts and the impact of declining US munitions stocks.