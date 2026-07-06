- Ukrainian president urges allies to bolster air defenses while Kremlin accuses Kyiv of planning provocations ahead of NATO summit

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of preparing new large-scale strike after overnight attacks kill 14 - Ukrainian president urges allies to bolster air defenses while Kremlin accuses Kyiv of planning provocations ahead of NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russia was preparing another large-scale strike after overnight missile and drone attacks killed 14 people in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 attack drones overnight, with Kyiv as the primary target.

He said the attack damaged more than 10 locations across the capital, where search-and-rescue operations remained underway.

"As of now, 11 people have been confirmed killed and about 60 wounded," Zelenskyy said.

In the surrounding Kyiv region, he said three people were killed and 16 injured.

A fire continued at the site of a missile strike in the town of Vyshneve, where authorities were evacuating residents from nearby homes.

More than 400 emergency responders and police officers were involved in the rescue effort, he added.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian air defenses intercepted many drones and cruise missiles but were unable to stop Russian ballistic missiles because of an insufficient supply of interceptor missiles.

He urged Ukraine's allies to make "strong decisions" at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, particularly on providing additional air defense support.

"It is very important that the world, above all America and our European partners, emerge from the NATO summit in Ankara with strong decisions in support of protecting our skies," he said.

In a separate statement, Zelenskyy said intelligence reports indicated Russia was preparing another major strike, which he described as a signal ahead of the NATO summit.

He urged Ukrainians to heed air raid alerts and appealed to international partners to accelerate deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles.

Moscow, meanwhile, accused Kyiv of preparing provocations ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.

"We must wait for provocations and be vigilant at any moment," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russian media.

Russia's Defense Ministry earlier confirmed carrying out the overnight strikes, saying they targeted defense industry facilities, fuel and energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as military airfield infrastructure in several other parts of Ukraine.

Moscow said the attacks were conducted in response to "Ukrainian terrorist attacks" on civilian infrastructure inside Russia.

The claims made by both sides could not be independently verified.