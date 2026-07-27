Head of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council tours North Kordofan areas seized from paramilitary RSF

Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan conducted a field tour of the cities of Umm Sayala and Jabrat al-Sheikh in North Kordofan state on Monday, a day after the army captured the two areas from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A statement by the council said al-Burhan, who is also the army chief, inspected troops stationed on the front lines in Umm Sayala and Jabrat al-Sheikh. He was accompanied by Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi, North Kordofan Governor Abdel Khaliq Abdel Latif and Sudan Shield Forces commander Abu Aqla Keikel.

On Sunday, the army said its forces had taken control of the cities of Bara, Jabrat al-Sheikh and Umm Sayala following clashes with the RSF. The two cities are located along strategic routes connecting central Sudan with North Kordofan and the western Darfur region.

North, West and South Kordofan states have witnessed fierce clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since October 2025.

​​​​​​​Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of others.