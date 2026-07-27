'The weeks ahead will be difficult and we must hold on,' Macron says

French president warns of ‘unprecedented’ wildfire, says difficult weeks lie ahead 'The weeks ahead will be difficult and we must hold on,' Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Monday that France faces an "unprecedented"wildfire and that "the weeks ahead will be difficult" as authorities continue battling the massive blaze in the Gironde department.

"The weeks ahead will be difficult and we must hold on," Macron said during a visit to the departmental fire and rescue operational center (CODIS) in Bordeaux.

He added that the Gironde blaze was "totally unprecedented.”

Macron said the country must remain mobilized against what he described as an exceptional wildfire.

The French president thanked firefighters, elected officials, civil protection personnel, police officers, gendarmes, military personnel, healthcare workers, volunteers and farmers involved in the response.

He also expressed gratitude to European countries that have provided assistance to France, praising what he described as a strong chain of solidarity.

"I know life is difficult, that there is anxiety, crops have been lost and fuel is expensive," Macron said. "I know these past few days have been extremely difficult.”

Macron paid tribute to the two firefighters who died last week while battling the wildfires, offering his condolences and thanking emergency services for their continued efforts.

He said France would eventually have to replant and rebuild its forests differently in response to increasingly destructive wildfires.

The wildfire that broke out near Saumos in the Gironde department on Wednesday has burned around 42,000 hectares (103,784 acres) and forced the evacuation of approximately 220,000 people.

A total of 84 firefighters have been injured while battling the blaze.

Wildfires also remain active in Haute-Corse, Var and Landes, while authorities said the fire in the Hautes-Alpesdepartment has been brought under control.