Foreign Ministry says ambassador summoned, lodged 'strong' protest over latest attack by 2 drones on Russian Embassy in Sweden's capital Thursday evening

Russia summons Swedish ambassador over drone attacks on its embassy in Stockholm Foreign Ministry says ambassador summoned, lodged 'strong' protest over latest attack by 2 drones on Russian Embassy in Sweden's capital Thursday evening

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador to Moscow on Monday over recent drone strikes targeting the country's embassy in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

A ministry statement said that the ambassador has been summoned and lodged a "strong" protest over the latest attack by two drones on the Russian Embassy in Stockholm on Thursday evening.

"The head of the Swedish diplomatic mission was informed that the virtual inaction of the Swedish authorities, including law enforcement agencies, is unacceptable given the ongoing deterioration of the security situation at Russian missions abroad in the country, amid systematic drone attacks," the statement said.

It added that the Russian side demanded Sweden adhere to its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and take “comprehensive measures to stop the aforementioned incidents.”

Earlier Monday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced the ambassador would be summoned over “repeated drone incidents targeting the Russian Embassy in Stockholm.”

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said two drones entered the embassy compound in Stockholm, with one dropping a container of red paint onto the grounds and another carrying a mock improvised explosive device crashing near the mission’s building.

The ministry said the incidents were aimed at intimidating its diplomatic staff and criticized Swedish authorities for failing to prevent a series of similar attacks.