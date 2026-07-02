Defense Ministry also reports fresh strikes on military targets in Ukraine

Russia says its forces captured another village in eastern Ukraine Defense Ministry also reports fresh strikes on military targets in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Thursday that its forces captured another settlement in eastern Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that units of Russia's "South" group of forces had taken control of Piskunovkain the Donetsk region.

It added that Russian tactical aircraft, strike drones, missile forces and artillery had carried out attacks on transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, launch sites for long-range drones, and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign fighters at 153 locations.

Air defense systems intercepted 631 fixed-wing drones and 11 guided aerial bombs over the reporting period, according to the ministry.

The ministry said Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed one Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessel in the northeastern part of the Black Sea.

