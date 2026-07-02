Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia was being compelled to plan additional measures to ensure its own security

Russia says Europe escalating tensions through militarization, will take additional security measures Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia was being compelled to plan additional measures to ensure its own security

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Europe has been escalating tensions by pursuing militarization and confrontation with Russia.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, he said Russia was being compelled to plan additional measures to ensure its own security.

"There is no doubt that escalation on the part of Europe is taking place. As the EU develops its defense identity, it has embarked on the path of militarization and has dedicated itself to confrontation with the Russian Federation," he said.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to this. This factor further aggravates the already heightened tensions on the European continent and compels us to plan additional measures to ensure our own security."

Peskov said there were differing views in Russia, including among academics, on how best to guarantee the country's security, ranging from "more decisive" to "more restrained" approaches.

"But one thing should not be in doubt, the reliable security of the Russian Federation and its national interests will be guaranteed in any case," he stressed.

Commenting on remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas calling for increased pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, Peskov said Moscow would continue pursuing its objectives in Ukraine.

"Russia will continue to increase pressure on the Kyiv regime in order to achieve the goals that have been set," he said.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, Peskov said Deputy Chairman of Security Council Dmitry Medvedev would represent Russia at the funeral ceremony for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On energy cooperation with China, Peskov said the Kremlin had no information on whether agreements on the proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline would be finalized during the Eastern Economic Forum.

"This is a corporate process," he said, adding that discussions would continue following President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to China, but that it was too early to say whether a final agreement would be reached at the forum.

Asked about media reports suggesting Ukraine could hold a presidential election, Peskov said he had seen them but had not heard any official confirmation.

"We would not like to comment on information in the style of 'reportedly'," he said. "We have seen media reports that elections are not being ruled out and that certain meetings are taking place on this issue. But we have not heard any official statements."

He also reiterated Moscow's position that the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains in question. "It is also worth recalling President Putin's words that Zelenskyy's legitimacy is under serious question from a legal point of view," Peskov said.