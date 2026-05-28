Defense Ministry claims Novovasylivka in Kharkiv region under its control, while Ukraine says it hit another Russian oil refinery

Russia claims to capture 2 more settlements in Ukraine Defense Ministry claims Novovasylivka in Kharkiv region under its control, while Ukraine says it hit another Russian oil refinery

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that another Ukrainian settlement went under the control of its forces.

The ministry said in a statement that the village of Novovasylivka in the Kharkiv region was captured.

"As a result of active offensive operations by units of the North group of forces, control has been established over the settlement of Novovasylivka in the Kharkiv region," it said.

Separately, the Ukrainian General Staff said another oil refinery was hit in Russia's city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar region as a result of an overnight drone attack.

Ukraine did not release an immediate comment on the Russian territorial claim.



Independent verification of claims is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.