Europe refrains from attacking Russia fearing response, Putin says

European countries have so far refrained from launching attacks on Russia from their own territory because they know such actions would trigger a response from Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting with graduates of Russian military academies in Moscow, Putin said Western countries supporting Ukraine were seeking to distance themselves from direct involvement in attacks against Russia.

"They understand that there will be a retaliatory strike. That is why they are trying in every possible way to distance themselves from this," he said.

Putin added that countries assisting drone attacks on Russia did not fully assessed the potential consequences of their actions.

Commenting on Ukraine's drone attack against civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, Putin said it was an attempt to undermine public confidence.



According to him, Western support enabled Kyiv to increase the scale of its drone operations. "With such massive support, when the entire West is working for them (Ukraine), these drones are coming in a huge flow," he said.

Putin added that NATO countries are increasing military spending and preparing for a confrontation with Russia, while using claims of "a Russian threat" to justify higher defense budgets and military modernization. "We are ready to respond promptly and adequately to any external and internal threats."

He reiterated Russia's position that it supports a multipolar international order and equal security for all states.

Putin also highlighted the modernization of Russia's armed forces and strategic nuclear capabilities, saying more than 1,000 weapons systems had undergone combat testing over the past year, including drones, loitering munitions and robotic systems.

Turning to the battlefield in Ukraine, Putin said Russian forces are continuing operations around the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka.

According to him, the city has almost come under Russia's control, with only a few areas still contested by Ukraine

"Their understanding of the LBC, the line of battle contact, is very different. Our guys are now practically taking control of Konstantinovka. But there are still some people sitting in basements, hiding, shooting back. They say -- this is a gray zone. Well, wonderful, let's call it a gray zone," he said.

The Russian leader said political forces in Western countries advocating improved relations with Moscow were gaining support, while those backing a tougher approach toward Russia were losing popularity.

"Everyone who wants to establish normal relations with us, who wants to stop this endless race aimed at inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia, they are all rising up. Those who want normal relations with us. I think that is how it will be, in the end, we'll have it (normal relations)," he said.

Russia and its Western allies remain sharply divided over the war in Ukraine, with NATO countries continuing military support for Kyiv and Moscow accusing the alliance of escalating tensions in Europe.