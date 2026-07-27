Japan warns of heatstroke, landslides as scorching temperatures, heavy rain affect different areas

South Korea issues highest-level heat wave warnings for 17 southern areas Japan warns of heatstroke, landslides as scorching temperatures, heavy rain affect different areas

China maintains Level III, IV emergency flood responses in several regions

South Korea on Monday issued its highest-level heat wave warnings for 17 areas in the country's southern regions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the warnings at 11 am (0200GMT) for Daegu, nine areas in South Gyeongsang Province, including Gimhae, Miryang, Yangsan, Uiryeong, Jinju and Changwon; six areas in North Gyeongsang Province, including Gyeongsan, Pohang and Gyeongju; and Gwangyang in South Jeolla Province, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The highest-level heat wave warning is issued when the apparent temperature reaches 38C (100.4F) or the daily high reaches 39C (102.2F), levels considered life-threatening.

The apparent temperature reached 37.4C (99.3F) in Yangsan and 37.3C (99.1F) in Gwangyang by 1 pm (0400GMT), with the weather agency warning that temperatures could rise further in the late afternoon.

South Gyeongsang's first highest-level heat wave warnings this summer were issued Saturday for Yangsan and Uiryeong, while temperatures reached 39.3C (102.7F) in Yangsan and 39.1C (102.4F) in Miryang on Sunday, the highest levels recorded this year.

South Gyeongsang reported six additional heat-related illness cases Saturday, bringing the total since May 15 to 112.

Heat-related livestock deaths in the province reached 10,599, including 2,469 pigs and 8,130 poultry.

The agency urged people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and drink water frequently to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

In Japan, officials warned of both heatstroke and landslides as scorching temperatures gripped western and central regions, while heavy rain was expected in other areas, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Temperatures reached 37.4C (99.3F) in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, and 37.3C (99.1F) in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, by 11 am (0200GMT) Monday.

Officials forecast that temperatures would rise further to dangerous levels.

Heatstroke alerts were issued for 23 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

Officials also warned of heavy rain, flooding, swollen rivers, landslides, lightning, strong winds and tornadoes in several regions.

China's Ministry of Water Resources said Monday that it had maintained a Level III emergency flood response in Jiangxi, Hunan and Guangdong provinces due to heavy rain, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A Level IV response remained in place in Fujian, Henan and Hubei provinces and the Guangxi region.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

