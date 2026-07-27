Uzbek president appoints new energy minister amid sectoral 'shortcomings'

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Monday appointed Sherzod Khodjaev as the country’s new energy minister, dismissing Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, who had been on the post since 2022, over "serious shortcomings."

The appointment was announced on Telegram by Mirziyoyev’s press secretary Sherzod Asadov, who said that the president, in connection with Khodjaev’s new role, also relieved him from his duties as the director of the Energy Market Development and Regulatory Agency.

Noting that Khodjaev’s candidacy was previously approved by lawmakers in the Legislative Chamber, the lower house of the parliament, Asadov said Mirzamakhmudov has been dismissed as energy minister.

According to a statement, at a meeting on priority tasks for the fuel and energy sector, Mirziyoyev said large-scale reforms have been implemented over the past 10 years, attracting $23 billion in foreign investment.

“At the same time,” he added, “it was noted that serious shortcomings remain in the effective use of the created opportunities, system management, and ensuring discipline and proper oversight at the local level.”

It added that approximately 4,000 power grid failures occurred in June and July, due to which residents and businesses in some regions were without power for up to 8-10 hours.

The statement said the energy minister and Asrorjon Askarov, head of Regional Electric Networks JSC, have been dismissed “due to serious shortcomings in the systems entrusted to them.”

“The heads of National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan, Thermal Power Plants, Uzransgaz, and Khududgaztaminot Joint-Stock Companies have been placed on probation until the end of the year,” the statement added.