Baghdad calls relations with Saudi Arabia ‘firm, fraternal,’ and based on mutual respect, common interests and principles of good neighborliness

Iraq orders probe into reported drone attacks on Saudi Arabia from its territory Baghdad calls relations with Saudi Arabia ‘firm, fraternal,’ and based on mutual respect, common interests and principles of good neighborliness

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered security authorities on Monday to investigate drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia that were reportedly launched from Iraqi territory.

Al-Zaidi, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, directed the relevant security agencies to investigate information provided by the Saudi side, according to a statement by his spokesman, Sabah al-Numan.

“The Iraqi government reaffirms its constitutional and unwavering commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and to not allowing the use of Iraqi territory as a corridor or launchpad for any attack targeting brotherly or friendly countries,” he said.

Baghdad is “examining the evidence and information” and will take legal action against anyone proven to have been involved, depending on the investigation’s findings, the statement said.

The government described relations with Saudi Arabia as “firm and fraternal” and are based on “mutual respect, common interests and the principles of good neighborliness.”

It stressed that it will not permit “any attempt to undermine or damage this relationship.”

Iraq “will continue working firmly to protect its security, strengthen its sovereignty and preserve the security and stability of its Arab and regional surroundings,” the statement said.

​​​​​​​Earlier, Riyadh said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory targeting oil facilities in the kingdom, and called on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to prevent its territory from being used as a “launching point” for attacks against the kingdom.