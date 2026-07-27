‘There is a good chance something can happen,’ says Trump, warning US will go back to strikes on Iran if no deal is reached

Trump says there is ‘good chance’ of deal with Iran ‘There is a good chance something can happen,’ says Trump, warning US will go back to strikes on Iran if no deal is reached

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that there is a good chance” of reaching a deal with Iran, but warned that Washington would resume military operation if negotiations fail.

“They want to meet, and we are meeting, there is a chance we can make a deal,” Trump told reporters.

“Without what we did, they wouldn’t even be talking to us,” he added.

Trump said talks were progressing positively, and that “there is a good chance something can happen.”

“If it doesn't, then we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago,” he said, without elaborating.

Asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claim that Russia was sharing satellite intelligence with Iran, Trump said he would seek clarification from the Russian leader. “Well, we’ll find out about that soon. I’ll ask Putin about it. We’ll find out,” he said.

Asked if he is on the same page with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Iran, whom he will meet Tuesday in Washington, Trump said they are “pretty close” but “we have a little difference.”