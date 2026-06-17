France braces for heat wave as temperatures climb up to 98.6F Temperatures expected to peak at 104F on Sunday

France is gradually bracing for a potential heat wave from Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach 37C (98.6F) in several regions, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

A heat wave is set to take hold across most of the country, with temperatures ranging from 30C (86F) to 36C (96.8F) and even higher locally, except in a few regions.

Around 40 departments are reportedly under a yellow alert, stretching from the Hautes-Pyrenees to the Paris region, and from Charente-Maritime to Savoie.

In the northern half of the country, temperatures are expected to reach around 31C (87.8F), particularly in Paris.

The heat will intensify further in Vichy, Roanne, Angouleme, and Perigueux, where highs of 33C (91.4F) are forecast.

In the Toulouse area and the Rhone Valley, temperatures are expected to climb to 36C (96.8F). Locally, some areas could even see temperatures reach 37C (98.6F).

According to the French weather service, Meteo-France, the heat wave is expected to persist throughout the week, with temperatures potentially peaking at 40C (104F) on Sunday.