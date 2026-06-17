Swiss parliament backs call for defense agreement with EU Senate approves motion urging government to begin talks with EU on defense agreement

The Swiss parliament on Tuesday approved a proposal calling for a possible defense agreement with the EU amid a shifting European security landscape and the US’ gradual withdrawal.

The Senate approved a motion from the House of Representatives urging the government to initiate negotiations with the EU on a security and defense agreement.

Parliamentarians argued that Switzerland could participate in joint arms purchases with the bloc and adopt a security policy more focused on the European continent, stressing that such ties would not conflict with the law of neutrality.

While senators noted that NATO would represent the most effective alliance in this field compared to the EU, the House of Representatives chose to exclude NATO from its original text.

On Tuesday, the Senate relented by a 21-20 vote.