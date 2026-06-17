Deal covers drone and counter-drone technologies, with 17 other countries joining initiative

Lithuania, US sign agreement to expand drone cooperation Deal covers drone and counter-drone technologies, with 17 other countries joining initiative

Lithuania and the US signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to deepen cooperation on drone and counter-drone systems, according to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

The agreement, signed in Paris by Lithuania's Defense Ministry and the US Defense Department, covers unmanned aerial systems and technologies used to detect and neutralize drones.

According to the ministry, 17 other countries have also joined the initiative.

Under the arrangement, Lithuania and the US will work to identify promising technologies, accelerate their development and deployment, and coordinate procurement efforts.

The two countries also plan to improve interoperability between their systems and assess common standards for transmitting and processing drone sensor data.

The ministry said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to defense innovation and the faster adoption of emerging technologies while promoting closer cooperation in expertise-sharing, threat intelligence, and operational data.

