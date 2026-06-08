US stocks rebound as Nvidia leads tech recovery after selloff S&P 500 rises 0.7%, Nasdaq 100 gains 1.1%, as investors await key inflation data due Wednesday

US stocks rebounded at Monday's open from last week’s sharp selloff, led by gains in major technology and semiconductor shares, while investors monitored rising Middle East tensions and upcoming inflation data.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% at 10 am EDT (1400GMT), recovering after last week’s decline driven by strong employment figures that reinforced expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.1% after posting its steepest weekly drop since April 2025, and the Dow Jones gained 0.3%.

A basket of the Magnificent Seven technology companies gained 0.3%, with Nvidia rising 1%. Micron Technology advanced 7%.

Semiconductor shares were among the strongest performers, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping 5%. Marvell Technology rose 9.6%, while Flex gained 2.8%, as both companies are set to join the S&P 500 before the market opens on June 22, replacing Pool Corp. and Campbell’s.

Energy shares also gained as tensions in the Middle East supported oil prices. Chevron and Exxon Mobil each rose more than 1%.

Travel stocks weakened, with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines both falling around 0.2%.

Investors are now focused on US consumer inflation figures due Wednesday, which are expected to be a key market catalyst before the Fed’s June 17 policy decision. Fed officials are currently in a blackout period ahead of the meeting.

Bond traders are betting that the data will show a rise in consumer prices, adding pressure on the Fed to consider further rate hikes.

The US stock market had fallen sharply Friday as weakness in large technology companies weighed on broader indexes. Despite the selloff, the S&P 500 remains only around 2% below its all-time closing high.

Wall Street’s main volatility gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, fell below 19 on Monday after climbing above 20 on Friday for the first time since April, a level generally associated with heightened market stress.