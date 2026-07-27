Israeli forces raid homes in southern Syria: Report Civilian homes searched in western Daraa countryside during operation, local media reports

Israeli forces raided several homes in southern Syria on Monday during an operation in the western countryside of Daraa province, Syria's Alikhbariah TV reported.

The broadcaster said Israeli forces raided and searched several civilian homes in the village of Al-Ardah, with the operation accompanied by heavy gunfire.

No casualties or arrests were reported, and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The activities intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.