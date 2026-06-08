US airlines' fuel spending jumps 78% in April to $6.5B Higher jet fuel prices amid Middle East conflict push costs up despite lower fuel consumption

US airlines' fuel spending surged 78% year-on-year in April to nearly $6.5 billion, despite a slight decline in fuel consumption, according to data released by the US Transportation Department's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

Total fuel expenditure by US scheduled-service airlines rose to $6.47 billion in April, up from $5.12 billion in March and $3.63 billion in April 2025, the bureau said in its monthly fuel cost and consumption report.

The figure represented a 26.2% increase from the previous month.

US airlines consumed 1.573 billion gallons (5.95 billion liters) of fuel in April, down 2.6% from 1.615 billion gallons (6.11 billion liters) in March and 0.2% lower than the 1.575 billion gallons (5.96 billion liters) used in the same month a year earlier.

According to BTS data, the average cost per gallon climbed to $4.11 in April, up 29.6% from March and 78.2% from April 2025.

The figures indicate that rising fuel prices, rather than increased consumption, were the main driver behind the sharp rise in airlines' fuel expenses.

Jet fuel prices have increased as conflict in the Middle East has added upward pressure on global energy markets, raising operating costs for carriers.

Fuel remains one of the largest operating expenses for airlines, making fluctuations in energy prices a key factor affecting profitability, ticket prices and capacity planning across the industry.