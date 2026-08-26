- Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 26, 2026 - Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including China urging the US not to disrupt its cooperation with Iran amid fresh sanctions and the YPG terror group in Syria announcing its dissolution.

TOP STORIES

China urges US not to disrupt its cooperation with Iran amid fresh sanctions

China urged the US not to disrupt its cooperation with Iran after Washington announced “Operation Economic Outcast,” a sweeping campaign intended to completely isolate Tehran from the global financial system.

“China’s cooperation with Iran is conducted within the framework of international law and should not be disrupted,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

He warned that the new US sanctions risk disrupting the global financial order, stressing the need for the warring sides to hold talks to end the conflict.

YPG terror group in Syria announces its dissolution

The YPG terror group announced that its so-called autonomous administration and all its military and civilian structures have been dissolved.

Ferhat Abdi Sahin, one of the group’s ringleaders, who uses the code name Mazloum Abdi, made the announcement to reporters at the People's Palace in the Syrian capital.

"Following the agreement reached with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and upon completion of the process of integrating our forces into the brigades of the Syrian army, we announce today, with a great sense of responsibility, that we are dissolving ourselves as an independent military force," said Sahin.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran said the Pakistani army chief's visit to Tehran was “highly productive” and yielded “significant diplomatic achievements,” with results to "become apparent soon."

US President Donald Trump said Washington is considering “changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America,” amid trade tensions with Canada.

Iran has agreed with Oman to establish a temporary seven-mile-wide transit route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, while stressing that the arrangement does not amount to reopening the strategic waterway.

Israel announced the seizure of the Qalandia Training Center of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) north of occupied East Jerusalem, prompting the Palestinian presidency to call for urgent UN Security Council action.

Palestine urged the UN Security Council to convene urgently and adopt decisions to halt Israeli attacks after Israel’s national security minister stormed an UNRWA facility in occupied East Jerusalem.

Those who profit from terrorism and seek to plunge the region into instability will lose, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

US President Donald Trump said all mines have been removed or detonated in international waters of the Strait of Hormuz, warning Iran that any boat placing new mines will be “immediately and systematically destroyed.”

14 Houthi members were killed and 19 others injured during strikes in Yemen's Red Sea province of Hudaydah, said the government-aligned National Resistance Forces.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the illegal entry of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz into Syrian territory, calling it a “clear provocation.”

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack welcomed the YPG terror group’s decision to dissolve itself.

Sen. Darline Graham is projected to win the Republican primary runoff for the South Carolina Senate seat previously held by her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to Decision Desk HQ.

The US military said a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean killed four people as part of an ongoing campaign against cartel networks in the Western Hemisphere.

Iranian missile and drone attacks have caused "unprecedented damage" to US intelligence facilities and surveillance equipment across the Middle East, NBC News reported.

US President Donald Trump has submitted a landmark nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia to Congress for review, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told several allied foreign ministers that Washington does not expect to launch new strikes against Iran “for the time being,” signaling a shift toward economic and maritime pressure, Axios reported.

US Rep. Gregory Meeks urged President Donald Trump to intervene against the Israeli government’s plans to advance settlement construction in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank.

Legendary American country music singer Dolly Parton, whose decades-long career produced hits including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” has died at the age of 80, her family announced.

OpenAI said its first custom artificial intelligence chip, Jalapeno, outperformed leading Nvidia systems in company tests, delivering greater energy efficiency and faster responses across several large language models.

At least 306 people in Belgium have fallen ill after consuming eggs contaminated with salmonella, the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) said, according to The Brussels Times.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Canada to impose counter-tariffs on $27.6B of US imports from Sept. 8

Canada will impose counter-tariffs of 15%-50% on CAN$27.6 billion worth of US imports starting Sept. 8, the government announced.

“Today, I'm announcing that Canada will match the United States tariffs dollar for dollar rate for rate,” Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said, announcing the measures in a news conference in the capital Ottawa alongside other senior officials, including Industry Minister Melanie Joly and Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu.

The measures will apply to about 700 products and are intended to match new US tariffs on Canadian goods. Steel, aluminum, furniture, clothing, smartphones, cosmetics and some food products will face 50% tariffs, while other goods will be subject to 25% or 15% levies.

SPORTS

Real Betis beat Valencia 1-0 with late Garcia goal

Real Betis secured a 1-0 victory over Valencia at the Mestalla after Pablo Garcia scored in the 83rd minute.

The visitors controlled possession for much of the match but struggled to create clear-cut chances in the opening stages.

Valencia had the better of the early opportunities, registering two shots on target in the first half, but failed to break the deadlock.

Real Betis continued to dominate possession as the match progressed and eventually found the breakthrough seven minutes from time.

