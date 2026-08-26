Officials, all of whom work in communications office, have reportedly also lost their security clearances

3 US Secret Service officials placed on leave amid misconduct investigation: Report Officials, all of whom work in communications office, have reportedly also lost their security clearances

Three US Secret Service officials, including the agency’s communications chief Anthony Guglielmi, have been placed on administrative leave as the agency investigates potential misconduct, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Citing a source familiar with the decision, the CNN said the three officials, all of whom work in the Secret Service communications office, have also lost their security clearances and access to their government-issued devices. The source said such measures are common during internal investigations.

The nature of the alleged misconduct was not immediately clear, per report.

The Secret Service confirmed CNN that three non-law-enforcement employees had been placed on leave but did not identify them or provide details about the alleged misconduct.

“Three non-law enforcement personnel at the US Secret Service have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into potential misconduct,” an agency spokesperson said Tuesday.

The investigation is being conducted by the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility, according to the spokesperson.

“The US Secret Service is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” the agency said, emphasizing its mission to protect the president and other senior government officials.

The investigation comes as the Secret Service faces heightened scrutiny following multiple threats against President Donald Trump, including assassination attempts and other security incidents.

The agency has also faced questions over its handling of information surrounding a reported security operation involving Trump during a visit to Türkiye this summer. Reports that Trump did not use a plane gifted to him by Qatar because of concerns about possible Iranian threats prompted a leak investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel helped establish the initial leak probe from inside the White House, according to CNN.