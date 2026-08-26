Miguel Diaz-Canel rejects claims country is on verge of collapse and accuses Trump administration of seeking to suffocate Cuba

Cuba’s president denounces US pressure, says country will 'not surrender' Miguel Diaz-Canel rejects claims country is on verge of collapse and accuses Trump administration of seeking to suffocate Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said dialogue with the US is “stagnant” and there is no defined agenda for negotiations while rejecting claims that Cuba is on the verge of economic collapse, the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported.

“There is a desire for dialogue, and there are officials from our government who have spoken with the US government. But it has not yet been possible to advance. There is no agenda,” Diaz-Canel said.

He said Cuba remains willing to establish a dialogue channel with Washington but rejected negotiations under conditions of oppression.

“There can be no dialogue under oppression. We need to seek a channel for dialogue without preconditions,” he said.

Diaz-Canel accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of trying to suffocate Cuba economically and provoke a social explosion that would lead to the fall of the Cuban Revolution.

He also accused Washington of seeking to “cut off all forms of escape” available to Cuba, referring to comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He rejected claims that the country is close to collapse, despite shortages of fuel, electricity, food and medicines.

“We find ourselves in a complex situation but one marked by enormous creativity and the historic resilience of the Cuban people,” he said.

Diaz-Canel acknowledged problems caused by government bureaucracy and delays in implementing reforms but blamed the country’s economic crisis primarily on the US “blockade.”

Cuba’s economy has contracted by 15% since Diaz-Canel took office, according to figures cited by Folha de S.Paulo. The country has also faced prolonged power outages and fuel shortages amid the deepening crisis.

Diaz-Canel defended a package of 176 economic measures approved by Cuba’s parliament in June, saying the reforms aim to strengthen the country’s socialist economic model.

The measures expand the role of private businesses and foreign investment, but he rejected claims that they represent a shift toward capitalism.

The interview came amid heightened tensions between Havana and Washington as the Trump administration has intensified economic pressure on Cuba.

Diaz-Canel said Havana would continue to defend its sovereignty while remaining open to dialogue with Washington without preconditions.