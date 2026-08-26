'International law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal,' says Gregory Meeks

US lawmaker urges Trump to halt Israeli settlement plans in West Bank 'International law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal,' says Gregory Meeks

US Rep. Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump to intervene against the Israeli government’s plans to advance settlement construction in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank.

Meeks said he was “extremely concerned” over a decision by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to open tenders for more than 1,200 housing units under the E1 settlement plan.

"International law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal.

"For decades, U.S. administrations of both parties have recognized the uniquely dangerous consequences of construction in this area because it would further fragment the West Bank, separate East Jerusalem from Palestinian population centers, and severely undermine the viability of a future Palestinian state," he said in a statement.

Palestinians deserve the right to a viable state of their own, Meeks said, adding Israelis deserve lasting security and a future free of endless conflict.

He warned that settlement expansion could make a negotiated two-state solution "increasingly impossible" while risking deeper international isolation for Israel and weakening support for the country in the US.

Meeks called on Trump to make clear to Netanyahu that Washington would not accept the advancement of the E1 plans.

"President Trump must make clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that the United States will not stand by while E1 moves forward and should demand that these plans be halted immediately and that no further steps toward construction are taken."

