Some 1,084 deals signed at event shifting Moscow’s strategy beyond Western sanctions, with Saudi Arabia sealing new cooperation agreements, US delegation attending for 1st time in a decade

'Russia's Davos' concludes with $89.5B in deals as Moscow shifts focus to future growth Some 1,084 deals signed at event shifting Moscow’s strategy beyond Western sanctions, with Saudi Arabia sealing new cooperation agreements, US delegation attending for 1st time in a decade

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has concluded with nearly $89.5 billion in signed deals as Moscow sought to shift its economic narrative from surviving Western sanctions to pursuing sustainable long-term growth.

The 29th edition of the forum, often referred to as "Russia's Davos," brought together representatives from 142 countries and resulted in 1,084 signed agreements, underscoring Moscow's efforts to attract investment and deepen economic ties beyond the West.

This year's event highlighted Russia's growing economic focus on the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia attending as the guest country as the two nations marked 100 years of diplomatic relations.

Riyadh and Moscow signed 30 cooperation agreements during the forum.

The gathering also featured a US delegation for the first time in a decade, a development seen as a sign of improving diplomatic contacts between Moscow and Washington.

Officials outline growth priorities

In his keynote address, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined measures aimed at supporting growth and regional development.

Putin said freezing the value-added tax threshold for small businesses could help ease cost pressures in the face of heavy federal war spending.

He also called on major companies to relocate headquarters from Moscow to other regions in an effort to stimulate investment and regional economies across the world’s largest nation.

Meanwhile, Russian officials pointed to recent economic growth as evidence of resilience under sanctions.

Maksim Oreshkin, deputy head of the presidential administration, said Russia's economy had expanded by 10% over the past three years compared with 3% growth in Europe over the same period.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the government aims to channel more domestic savings into long-term investments, including through a new pension-based savings mechanism. He also noted that Russia's external debt stands at around 10% of gross domestic product and is expected to be fully repaid in the coming years.

However, several experts acknowledged that sustaining the momentum of the current state-sponsored industrial growth may prove more difficult.

Sberbank CEO German Gref said that high interest rates, administrative roadblocks and the strength of the Russian ruble were creating challenges for export revenues.

At the same time, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov pointed to labor shortages caused by historically low unemployment, describing them as a growing constraint on industrial expansion and monetary policy.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said future growth would depend on improving labor productivity, accelerating technological modernization, strengthening the business environment and redirecting labor resources more efficiently across the economy.

Artificial intelligence takes center stage

Artificial intelligence emerged as one of the forum's most prominent themes, reflecting Russia's efforts to develop domestic technology capabilities amid restrictions on access to some Western technologies.

State-backed lender Sber unveiled new payment terminals and optical computing hardware as discussions focused on the expansion of sovereign AI systems.

The forum also prioritized talks on the infrastructure costs of large language models, data storage capacity, and energy and water consumption.​​​​​

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul